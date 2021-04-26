Watch
Jenson Brooksby wins Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men's singles championship

Luz, Matos win doubles championship
Posted at 11:51 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 23:51:40-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tennis fans in the Big Bend had to wait two years to see the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger make its triumphant return. But all that waiting culminated Sunday with the championship matches in both the men's singles and doubles

Singles: Bjorn Fratangelo and Jenson Brooksby def. Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

“I feel like being mentally tough is one of my strongest assets. These last two week, I’ve had a lot of matches but throughout whether I’m having ups and downs I felt like I stayed mentally strong," says Brooksby.

Doubles: Orlando Luz/Rafael Matos def. Sekou Bangoura/Donald Young 7-6 (2), 6-2

