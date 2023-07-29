James Coleman set for 4th Annual Giveback Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capital City is full of athletes who come back every year to give back to the community that raised them. This weekend, is James Coleman's. For the fourth year, the former Florida High and Florida State Seminole is coming home with a lot of exciting things for the community.

The 4th Annual James Coleman Community Giveback weekend kicks off Saturday with a backpack and food distribution. On Sunday, he's holding a youth football camp for kids ages 7 to 15.

For Coleman, he said he's just doing his part to make this world a little bit better. He remembers going to camps when he was growing up, and to give kids someone they can look up to is part of the reason why this weekend means so much to him.

"My mom always made sure that she instilled that in me that as you progress and you make it, make sure you're looking back to help others that want to do the same things that you did," he said. "It's important I show examples of that. We've had a lot of success with people coming out of Tallahassee in my time on this earth, and I think we have to show these young people this city is unique and there's a lot of talent that comes out of here. The best way to continue to let it grow and thrive is to come back and help cultivate it."

For more info on this weekends backpack and food giveaway and the camp, click here.Preregistering is not required, but recommended.