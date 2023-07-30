James Coleman returns to Tallahassee to host 4th Giveback Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This particular weekend is always a special one for former Florida High and Florida State star James Coleman. It is his birthday weekend, and he chooses to celebrate by giving back to the city that did so much for him.

Saturday marked the start of Coleman's 4th Annual Giveback Weekend, which began with a drive-thru backpack and food distribution.

Bond Elementary was packed on Saturday as Coleman and his team gave out food and backpacks to families that need them the most, and with that return to school nearing, days like these are vital according to Coleman. Giving back, was instilled early on for the former Florida High star, and it was Mrs. Coleman who helped launch this initiative a long time ago.

"We weren't rich, we didn't grow up with a lot, but she always said you know, as long as we have more than the next person, we always have to be willing to give a hand up," said Coleman. "That is just the way that she raised me, and then even just the people that help volunteer, my Godparents, we all, it was a village. Also seeing teammates of mine, seeing Ernie Sims, I've seen Pat Watkins, and I came from a camp, and stuff similar to this, Gene Atkins had a football camp, when I was about eight years old, and I've always said I wanted to do stuff since then."

Bigger and better every single year, Coleman told us that he will continue to do whatever he can for his hometown.

The Giveback Weekend will continue on Sunday with a football camp over at FAMU DRS, which is set to begin bright and early at 9:30am.