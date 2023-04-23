Jaheim Bell hosts second youth camp

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Back where it all began and fresh off a successful first spring camp at Florida State, former Valdosta High star Jaheim Bell was back in Titletown on Saturday hosting his second youth football camp.

Year two saw more than 200 campers take the field inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, where Bell put on a show just a few years ago.

Now, Bell is choosing to give back, to teach, and just be the best mentor he can be. Bell also brought in many of his current teammates, guys like Jordan Travis and Trey Benson, so a lot of good coaches, but overall a good day to connect with his community, and Bell was thrilled with what he saw this weekend.

"It means so much to me because when I was younger, in their shoes, I didn't have that growing up so I just want to be able to pour that type of talent, having all of those guys from my school and other schools, just answer questions from them, and it was a great turnout," said Bell. "Going from last year, when I had the camp last year, a had a little bit under 100 kids, and this year just seeing the turnout, watching it grow, it means so much to me, because coming back to this city and just giving back, it feels great."

Overall, it was a big day for the former Wildcat who hopes to also put on a show inside Doak Campbell Stadium later this fall.