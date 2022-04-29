Watch
Sports

Actions

Jaguars take 'athletic freak' Walker with top pick in NFL draft from UGA

Mock Draft Football
Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Walker is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Mock Draft Football
Posted at 8:31 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 20:31:47-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker with the top pick in the NFL draft.

The Jaguars took the 6-foot-5, 272-pound “athletic freak” Thursday night over Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson, who set a school record with 14 sacks in 2021 and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.

General manager Trent Baalke had been leaning toward Walker for months and insisted new coach Doug Pederson was totally in agreement on selecting the former Bulldogs defender at No. 1.

He had 9½ sacks in three years with the Bulldogs, including six during last season’s national championship run.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming