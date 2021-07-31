It's more than just baseball for American Legion Post 13, it's family

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — In case you haven’t heard by now Tallahassee is becoming the epicenter of summer baseball. From Little League to Babe Ruth and now American Legion. The Capital City is on a roll. And the squad from Post 13 are the next in line for their shot at a trip to the World Series.

After securing the state title in Jacksonville, Post 13 now gears up for the Southeast Regional tournament in Montgomery, Alabama. Squaring off against state champions from Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia to name a few of the states that will be represented. A new challenge head coach Gregg Boutwell and his guys are fired up to face. Because regardless if it’s in in the batters box or on the field. They’ve all got each other backs no matter what.

“In the years I’ve been doing this just the chemistry this team has. This team loves each other," Boutwell told ABC 27. "You can see it when somebody gets a base hit, a home run everyone on the bench is as excited as he is.”

“You know you have teams out there that are from all over. We’re from Tallahassee, Woodville. So it’s a really small town, says first baseman James Chorey. "We know each other, We’re going to play good together.

“We’re all from the same city so we all see each other around. Going to the field to hit and everything. It’s just a family," adds shortstop Kaleb Henry.

Post 13's first regional game is this Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. against Columbia, Tennessee.