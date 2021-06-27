'It takes a village' over 100 staff, volunteers help make AAU Track and Field Regional a success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The AAU Track and Field Tallahassee Regionals concluded Sunday afternoon, marking the end of four days of non-stop action. Bringing some of the best talents from Florida and parts of Alabama and Georgia to the Capital City.

“Florida represents this country very well. When our athletes go to the Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas," meet director Alice Sims told ABC 27. "Florida will be represented very well.”

Before this weekend’s regional qualifier began, Sims said that the athletes competing would be some of the best talents you can find across the country.

"We have young men running 21.30 and 21.50’s in the 200 meters. That’s flying!"

Not every kid you saw competing today or this weekend will take home a medal. Some simply won’t advance to the Junior Olympics at all. But just having the opportunity to be around your friends enjoying the sport you love, that’s something every athlete can take away from this experience.

“These kids just glad to be here. I mean they want to go to the Junior Olympics but some of them weren’t planning on it. This is their Junior Olympics," said Sims.

The saying “it takes a village,” couldn’t be a more accurate description of how over 100 volunteers and staff members came together to put on this event. Local high school football teams and community organizations, from all over Tallahassee lent a hand to ensure that this weekend would foster future opportunities in the years to come.

“And I’ll tell you that we didn’t have to force people. They were willing and they said let me know about this next year because we’ll do whatever we can to give back," she added.

At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.