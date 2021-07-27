Innovator Basketball Summer Camp aims to teach fundamentals to youth

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — High school basketball doesn't roll around for a couple more months, but like any sport, summer is the time to get better. Dimitric Salters and Rod Mack are the coaches of the Munroe boys and girls basketball teams respectively.

The duo teamed up to host the Innovator Basketball Summer Camp this week, where boys and girls from six to 16 are working on their craft. For both, giving back, especially after a year that was anything but normal, is what it's all about.

"To come in, not so many mask mandates, we're still in COVID rules, but a chance to not have masks has been really, really fun for the kids," said Salters. "I'm excited for them. I just love the community togetherness and everything we're trying to do here at Innovator."

"It's good to be able to help the kids develop regardless of where they are," added Mack. "That's the whole purpose of what we do to help the kids. No matter where you're from, we're here to help the kids grow and hopefully achieve their dream and hopefully play the sport they love to play."

Salters said this week's camp, the final one of the summer, was so popular he had to turn people away.