Watch
Sports

Actions

IndyCar to open 17-race schedule in February next season

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Gallardo/AP
Driver Jimmie Johnson takes Turn 10 during an IndyCar auto race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
IndyCar to open 17-race schedule in February next season
Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 15:22:42-04

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar’s extended partnership with NBC Sports yielded an additional bonus for next year’s schedule, which was already earmarked to air the most races ever on network broadcast.

The three-year extension announced with the network in July touted a record 13 races on main NBC. That number was actually expanded to 14 races on the 17-race schedule released Sunday. The season will start in February for the first time since 2004.

The Feb. 27 opener on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, is a week after NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 and the earliest start for the IndyCar Series since 2003. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming