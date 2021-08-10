If you build it, Tallahassee will come: Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14's gears up for World Series in Iowa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ottumwa is not a random cornfield in the middle of Iowa. It is however home to the Babe Ruth 14U World Series. And soon the Tallahassee 14U all-stars. But before they hit the road ABC 27 caught up with boys from the Capital City to watch the finishing touches be made.

But even head coach Bruce Williams would agree that at this point in the journey his guys understand what it’ll take to bring back a world series title to Tallahassee. Knowing that, he says they're feeling relaxed as the first game draws closer. They’ve proven they can play with the best of the best. So in true Iowa fashion, if you build it...Tallahassee will come.

“You know I don’t think there’s really any pressure on these guys. I mean it’s baseball, someone's going to win, someone’s going to lose," says Williams. "I think it’s one of those things where my job is that they’re out there playing to the best of their abilities”

“When we lost that one game, our parents and our family members we’re like hey guys you gotta make it to Iowa. We want you guys to do this. We just got to hit the ball, play good defense," adds catcher Zachary Lowe. Fundamental baseball is going to win us the games.”

Tallahassee's first game is on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. central time against Rapid City, South Dakota.

