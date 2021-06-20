How former Florida State, Lincoln standout Pat Watkins created a Father's Day to remember

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Lincoln High and Florida State football standout Pat Watkins wanted to close out his week-long football camp with a surprise for a couple of lucky campers. And being that Father’s Day fell on the same weekend he took that as an opportunity to create a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

“Like most people I had a special relationship with my father. And I mean as far as the motivation to be a better person I really didn’t need too much motivation," says Watkins. "He was just a great example.”

Pat Watkins, who looked up to his father long before his playing days at Doak Campbell Stadium and the NFL always strived for the opportunity to one day give back to others.

“I never lost sight of that dream of whenever I considered myself done playing football being able to come back and coach or find some way to give back to the community," he adds.

So when Watkins held his very own football camp this week, two lucky MVP’s and their dads were given $500 to spend at Academy Sports. Truly a young athlete's shopping spree dream.

“I didn't know that I was going to get the MVP and I also didn't know I was going to be the only girl," said camp MVP Hannah Bowden. "So it felt good to be the MVP."

Both Hannah and fellow MVP Dash Penn with $250 in hand went to work. And like how an athlete makes a pregame plan before the competition, Dash made sure he did the same for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I would go right down the training aisle and get all that stuff. And then go down to shoes and see what I like," said camp MVP Dash Penn.

Now you may be wondering where that other $250 dollars went? Don’t worry, Pat made sure that Hannah and Dash’s fathers would be able to enjoy this as well. Both also receiving $250 for their own spending. And when that kind of money isn’t coming out of your own pocket that will take you by surprise and make for an unforgettable Father’s Day celebration.

“Not only her getting the $250 but to have an opportunity to come and share this with her on Father’s Day weekend, I mean I just couldn’t believe it," said Hannah's dad Brandon. "And still now I’m trying to think about how am I going to spend this money and what am I going to do.”

“And then we found out the dad also got 250 also. So that was audibly shocking to both dads like, oh my god this awesome," added Billy Penn, father of Dash.