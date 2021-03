Posted at 12:35 AM, Mar 16, 2021

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brookwood School baseball team earned win number four in a row Monday night at Strickland Field with a 2-0 shutout win over Southwest Georgia Academy. Sophomore Zack Counts hit a solo homerun in the contest.

