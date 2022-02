TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — GISA GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

AA STATE SEMIFINALS

Piedmont Academy 48

Westwood 45

FHSAA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

CLASS 3A REGION 1 FINAL

Florida High 45

Providence 41

GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

A-PUBLIC SECOND ROUND

Pelham 44

Schley County 38

*Pelham advances to the third round where they will travel to Commerce

Commerce 47

Clinch County 33

AAAA SECOND ROUND

Thomas County Central 42

Luella 71

Bainbridge 34

NW Whitefield 45