COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lanier County softball team battled Emanuel County Institute Friday night for ten innings in the GHSA Class A Division 2 winner's bracket final. Thanks to a sac fly in the bottom of the tenth by Jaycee Newsome, the Bulldogs won by way of walk off 3-2 to punch their ticket to Saturday's state championship game.

Because the state tournament is double elimination, the Lady Dawgs must be beaten twice. They play at 1:00, with the if necessary game slated for 3:00.