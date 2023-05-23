Wakulla softball looks to make the most of their moment

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Class 4A, the Wakulla War Eagles softball team will be making the trip to the state semifinals for the first time in more than two decades

The ladies from Crawfordville are feeling good about their chances, winners of 12 games in a row, and Wakulla is gearing up to show just why they belong with the state's very best.

"They are talking about it in every classroom that they walk in," said Wakulla head softball coach Sally Wheeler. "They are posting on social media all weekend, they are showing up for practice, they are ecstatic."

Back in the state final four for the first time since 2002, the War Eagles from Wakulla are enjoying the chase for the programs first state title, and they are ready for what Clermont has to offer.

"We all have like this confidence going in, that we will do good no matter what," said Wakulla sophomore infielder Kaylee Walker. "We are just excited to be there, and we are just going to go have fun, and play ball."

"They understand that this is an experience for them," added Wheeler. "So they want to have fun, they want to enjoy every single moment, and that has been one of the things since day one that we have talked about, is be in this moment, they understand how huge that is, that when we go down there, to enjoy the big moment."

Looking forward to their moment, and despite having no seniors, and a roster filled with underclassmen, the War Eagles believe they have the roster to make a trip, and bring some hardware back to Crawfordville.

"I know that we are a young team, but we definitely have the capability," added Wakulla sophomore outfielder Jenna Cross. "I know a lot of people never thought that we would make it this far but we do have the ability to do what we need to do and we've worked hard all year."

"Their prove-em wrong mentality is like okay, we're going to set the tone for the future," added Wheeler. "They are already talking about, can you imagine how good we are going to be next year, so it's really exciting and they get it, they understand and they see the big picture of our entire program and what we have in store for the future."

"I'm just really excited that our group is able to do it," added Walker. "I'm kind of proud that it's our group that is getting to go."

Wakulla is making history, and the goal is to prove a lot of doubters wrong along the way. Up next for the War Eagles, will be a date with Key West in the state semifinals on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:30pm.