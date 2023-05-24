Wakulla softball feels support from community as they eye a state title

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Anywhere you look in Wakulla County, the support is there for the War Eagle softball team. From signs on businesses to well wishes on social media, the community is 100% behind this team as they look to win the program's first state title.

"People who don't know a thing about softball are supporting us," said head coach Sally Wheeler. "It's amazing. It's such a reassuring feeling, and it makes you know we're right where we are supposed to be."

The War Eagles left Crawfordville to even more fanfare Tuesday, getting some love from their peers across Wakulla County's elementary, middle, and high schools, and to know they have the support from those around them means the world to this team as chase that state championship.

"Whatever happens whenever we go down to state, everybody is so proud of how far we've come and the great things we've accomplished so far," said freshman Abbigail Lawhon.

"It's a great experience because I haven't experienced it myself yet," added sophomore Elizabeth Austin. "I think we have a great group of girls, and everyone is dedicated to the team, and it shows."

Wakulla faces Key West in Wednesday's Class 4A state semifinals. First pitch is at 12:30 in Clermont. The 4A state title game is set for Thursday.