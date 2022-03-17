Wakulla High School cross country runner signs with Florida Gateway College

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla High School cross country runner Ashlyn Speigner has shaved eight minutes off her time from her freshman to her senior seasons. That commitment not going unnoticed, as Speigner signed her letter of commitment to run for Florida Gateway College in Lake City Wednesday.

The moment, a big one for her, and for everyone close to her.

"It's very incredible I have such a big support system, especially because I'm leaving home," she said. "To know they're one call away and they'll always answer makes me very happy. I met the coach, and she was like a mom figure. I felt very welcomed, and my heart just knew that's where I wanted to be and where I'd be happiest."

Speigner said she plans to study nursing.