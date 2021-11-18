Wakulla football tested and tough as postseason rolls on

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla War Eagles are still in the hunt for a state title in Florida. Friday night, they travel to Jacksonville Raines for the Class 5A Region 1 semifinal.

The War Eagles are playing really good football, and head coach Scott Klees said early game cancellations and battling sickness has made this team tough. They had to fight through adversity, and that's paying off in the postseason.

"I think what you go through, if you can push through it and keep practicing, keep doing the things that are fundamentally sound, it makes you stronger at the end," he said. "I think that's where we are right now. This is the biggest test of the year at this point for us, and we'll have to be hitting on all cylinders to go into Raines and come out with a win."

Kick-off for Friday night's semifinal is set for 7:00.