Wakulla boys soccer wins district championship for second straight year

The Wakulla boys soccer team beat South Walton Thursday to win the Class 4A District 1 championship Thursday night, their second straight district title.
Posted at 11:38 PM, Feb 03, 2023
"We have a huge group of seniors that come in and have been working hard all season, put us in a good position, first in our district, first in the region," said head coach Chad Linville. "That's allowed us to play at home, which I believe has been a massive advantage putting the other team on the road. The boys have been battling. We've had a hard season, but a good season, and I think that's prepared us for where we are now."

With the win, Wakulla will host the first round of regionals next Wednesday.

