Valwood wrestler, Godby basketball player celebrate signing letters of intent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Football is the big grab on National Signing Day, but it's not the only one. At Godby on Wednesday, Zavier Singleton celebrated his signing to Delta College for basketball. Singleton said it's been his dream since he was a kid to hoop in college. Delta started recruiting him his junior year, and didn't quit. He said his decision to play for them was easy.

"I've been waiting for this all my life," he said Wednesday. "Going to college for basketball, I remember when I was younger, I used to want to go to college for basketball. I used to go by myself, find goals outside and work on my craft by myself. I'm really happy. "

At Valwood, Tony Del Vecchio and his family celebrated a special moment on Wednesday. The senior signed to continue his wrestling career at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, a move he made because of how much time the Seahawks program invested in him.

"I spent two summer with coach Soto and coach Marcus at Keiser and it truly feels like home," he said. "There wasn't any other college coach or program that made feel as cared for and wanted than Keiser."