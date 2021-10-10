Valwood volleyball claims GISA AAA state title in 5-set comeback

CREEKSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, GA. (WTXL) — The Valwood volleyball team took home the GISA AAA state crown in a 5-set comeback Saturday evening over Dominion Christian. Head coach Val Gallahan told ABC 27 that her team was ready for this moment.

"I can tell you it was September the 30th. Lee County came into our gym at Valwood and did the same exact thing to us. And I could tell at that moment we would not let that happen to us again," Gallahan said. "We knew it was possible. We lived that, we experienced that. So like I said that grit and determination I knew our kids were capable. And it was such a fulfilling moment to see it play out.”

