Valwood volleyball begins chase for three-peat

HAHIRA, Ga. (WTXL) — When it comes to high school volleyball, Valwood is the most dominant team in the GIAA in Class AAA. The Valiants are winners of back-to-back state titles and their road to a three-peat begins this week.

Valwood, faces Atlanta Girls School on Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament and if they win, Valwood would advance to the quarterfinals set for Friday.

This year's team is young, they boast just one senior but it is a group that is more than up for the challenge.

"We've been working hard all season, we saw what is now the three seed earlier in the season and we played them pretty competitively," said Valiants head coach Val Gallahan. "I mean I think the rankings are pretty accurate but if you are going to win it all, then you have got to win them all so it might be an uphill battle but yeah we are ready for the challenge."

Valwood will open tournament play on Tuesday up at Loganville Christian and their match with the Atlanta Girls School is set to begin at 4pm.

