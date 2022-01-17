Watch
Valdosta's Lockhart recognized before Region win, Clinch County girls stay perfect

Posted at 9:16 AM, Jan 17, 2022
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta High School boys basketball coach Darrell Lockhart has been a head coach for over a decade and a half, and he's been a good one. Coach has 300 career wins under his belt.

On Friday night, to his surprise, the Wildcats surprised him with a gift to commemorate the moment. The best part? Coach had no clue the recognition was happening.

"It's one of those moments that catch you by surprise, and it felt great," he said. "It feels good to be loved. I'll tell you that and be recognized. We're building and it's going to be special one day. So let's just keep our hands and fingers crossed and see if we can keep building. We're heading in the right direction."

The Valdosta boys added to his win total too, beating Coffee 57 to 42.

The Clinch County girls improved to 6-0 on the year, topping Brooks County 54-45.

