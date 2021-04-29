Valdosta Wildcats set to open spring practice, focused on moving forward

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Rush Propst era is over at Valdosta High School. The vote was 5-3 Tuesday night to not renew his contract, now the focus for the Wildcats is moving forward.

Propst has been on administrative leave since the Georgia High School Association began an investigation into allegations of recruiting. That investigation found that Propst and other members of the Touchdown Club influenced athletes to come to the school with incentives like money and gifts.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason told us Tuesday night that there isn't a timeline in hiring a new coach right now. The Wildcats kick off spring practice Thursday under acting head coach Shelton Felton. The start of spring football is a sign of things to come, and a chance for the Cats, to move on.

"We'll advertise the vacancy and allow people to apply who may be interested for the 2021-2022 school year," said Dr. Cason. "To be very candid with you, this has been difficult. It's been challenging for our school system and for our football program. We're Wildcats. As Coach Hyder would say, never, never, never quit."

As a result of that GHSA investigation, five players were declared ineligible. The Wildcat football team is also on probation for the 2021 season and are not allowed to participate in any championship during this time. They have also been fined $7,500 dollars.

Valdosta City Schools is appealing those penalties Tuesday, May 4 to the GHSA Board of Trustees.

ABC 27 has been in contact with Propst. When we asked for a response on the non-renewal of his contract, he told us he'd release a statement soon.