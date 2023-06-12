Valdosta Wildcats host second mom's clinic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in Winnersville, it was a busy weekend at Valdosta high, as the Cats hosted their second mom's clinic.

The experience gives the mothers of the current players, a glimpse into not only the daily lives of their sons, but also a little taste of what it is like to be a Wildcat. That means hitting the weight room, watching film, putting on the gear, and taking the field as well.

Overall, it is a day to just connect, and Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton knows days like this, can go a long way moving forward.

"I think it is very important to include the moms, because a lot of my kids do not have fathers," said Felton. "They are raised by their moms and I want the moms that never played football to feel apart, and see the day-to-day life of a kid in football, so I think it is important, and something my wife created, and something we have created everywhere I have been so I think it is important to include the mom in this situation. I feel like showing them, what we put the kids through, during the day-to-day and showing them tough love, and showing them how we do take care of them, I think that goes a long way in winning over the moms in the program."

A now staple for the Cats, and it looks like the moms have a blast each and every year.