Valdosta High School soccer putting themselves on the map in Winnersville

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — When you think Valdosta, the first thing that comes to your mind is football. But folks in Winnersville might want to keep their eyes on the Valdosta High School boys soccer team.

“People around the state when they see Valdosta on the football schedule they circle it. It’s a game to worry about. And now it’s certainly pleasing when people schedule Valdosta (soccer) and they have it on that schedule they will circle it," said Valdosta High head boys soccer coach Roberto Carrillo.

“It feels nice to finally have some people know that this is a good soccer program and that we can compete with other teams up north," adds senior center midfielder Yusef Wehling.

If you haven’t been following along with the Wildcats this season then you won’t know that this team sports a 15-2-2 record. They’re also playing in the program first ever GHSA Elite Eight. A result of hard work and dedication from this senior class, who has been a part of the program’s rise every step of the way.

“You only get four years here. And I tried to make mine count the best that I could, laying on varsity as a freshman throughout my years here," Wehling said.

“I love this senior class especially because the leadership I think has played a huge role. And so it’s definitely been great to watch them go from freshman playing JV listening to their leaders, to being the leaders in the locker room," added Carrillo.

Valdosta will play at Johns Creek Wednesday in the GHSA AAAAAA Elite Eight.

