Valdosta High School names boys basketball, wrestling head coaches

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta High School announced Thursday its next head boys basketball and wrestling coaches.

James Lee was named as the new Head Boys Basketball coach, while John Petty is the new Head Wrestling coach.

According to the Valdosta City Schools District, since 2018, Coach Lee has served on the Valdosta High School staff as the Freshman Counselor and Parent Engagement Coordinator.

After operating as the Varsity Assistant/Head of Player Development and Recruiting Coordinator, he was promoted to Head Varsity Assistant for the 2021-22 season.

Prior to joining the Valdosta Wildcats, Lee served as the Head Varsity Assistant for Brooks County High School for four years.

Bringing 20 years of combined high school and collegiate wrestling coaching experience, Petty will joining the AVID team at Valdosta High School.