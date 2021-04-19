Valdosta City Schools prepares to have appeal heard by GHSA on Monday

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Monday is a very important day for the Valdosta City School district as the Georgia High School Association is expected to hear an appeal from the school after the sanctions handed down to the football program earlier last week.

This all started with a letter the GHSA sent to Valdosta City Schools on April 8 outlining an investigation into the football program. That letter claimed current head coach Rush Propst and other members of the touchdown club influenced transfers to come to the school with incentives like money and gifts.

As of right now, the Valdosta football team is on probation for the 2021 season. Meaning they're not allowed to participate in any championships during this time. Five players connected to the investigation are now ineligible to play any sport for one year.

Superintendent Todd Cason is hopeful that all or some of the sanctions will be lifted, but also is prepared for the decision not to go their way.

“The decisions that were set forth, we appeal all of the sanctions. We’re hoping that some of those sanctions can be lifted and will be lifted. But we have to move forward if not," says Cason.

