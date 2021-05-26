Valdosta Board of Education names Shelton Felton as interim head football coach

VALDOSTA, GA — The Valdosta Board of Education voted Tuesday night on naming Shelton Felton as interim head football coach of the Valdosta High School football program.

Felton has served as acting-head coach since last month leading the Wildcats through spring practice. The change from acting to interim will allow Felton to make more decisions for the team until a permanent head coach is hired.

Valdosta City Schools superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said Felton will coach the Wildcats this Fall. He said the plan is to post the vacancy at the end of the season. But for now they're focused on the season with a coach who's familiar with this team.

"We can move forward, get prepared for next season with some consistency. Giving our community, letting them see the stability we have with the current staff," Cason told ABC 27. "I took time to evaluate the staff, him, during spring ball and was real pleased with what I saw."

Cason also said that even with the current sanctions against the Wildcat football program he encourages the community to still support the program.