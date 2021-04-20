Unfinished business motivating Madison County for FHSAA weightlifting championships

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — From the very moment they hopped on the team bus following their loss to Hawthorne in class 1A football semi-finals, members of the Madison County football team decided they had enough of losing.

So when the weightlifting season came around it was all business for the Cowboys who send three athletes to the class 1A boys weightlifting state championships in Port St. Joe. Among them are the top athlete in the 199 pound weight class Keshaun Mitchell and 184 pound contender Jeremy McKnight. Bringing back a state title to Boot Hill is all that’s on their minds right now and it’s the only motivation they need to get the job done this weekend.

“I’m just ready. I’ve always been ready ever since I got here. It's just been hard work to try and get better," said McKnight. "Coaches, they push us hard and make us work harder and it’s just a mentality that we have to work on. Try to compete and do the best against everybody else.”

“I just think that work ethic goes a long way. There’s no doubt that some of these guys are blessed with tremendous ability. But that ability doesn’t mean anything if you don’t put the work in behind it," adds Madison County head weightlifting coach Richard Vester.

Elijah McNair will also compete for a state title in the 238 pound weight division. Madison County will compete on Friday from St. Cloud High School

