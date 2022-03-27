Undoubted Senior Showcase gives Big Bend athletes a chance to shine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The High School basketball season may be over in the Big Bend but there’s still plenty of need to get our local area hoopers some more college exposure. And that’s exactly what organizers of the Undoubted Senior Showcase aimed to do Saturday night at Florida High.

Seniors from programs like FAMU DRS, Godby, Crossroad Academy and many others laced up the sneaks for an opportunity to put on one last show in the Capital City. And believe it or not the scoreboard was the least important thing about this event. Instead just know that there are people in the Big Bend who want to see our local talent get to showcase their abilities at the next level.

“I’m glad we were able to form this event because it was something I was thinking about because I’m a former athlete from this area and I didn’t have those opportunities," said event organizer Colin Anderson. "So I said how can I find a way to use what I learned over the years to help our kids move forward.

“It just comes down to how bad they want it. Putting the time in and working hard for the next opportunity," added coach Steve Cherry.