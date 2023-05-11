Two soccer players make history at Gadsden County High School

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — History was made at Gadsden County High School Thursday morning, as Emily Renteria and Cristian Alonso became the first ever Jaguar soccer players to sign to play at the collegiate level.

The power couple, they've dated since their freshman year of high school, are off to Limestone University. Renteria said the Division II Saints first recruited her, and then she turned them on to Alonso, and the rest is history for them and for Gadsden County High School.

"At first I was thinking should I go to work after high school or should I play, but I knew that I love this sport and I knew that I had to keep playing at the next level," said Alonso.

"I didn't know if I'd be here or not," added Renteria. "At the end I didn't know if I'd have the opportunity to go or not, but I'm really excited I got the opportunity to play."

Renteria said she plans to study to become a teacher, while Alonso wants to study criminal justice.

