Two Rickards softball players sign to play at Edward Waters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday was a happy signing day at Rickards High School, as two Raider softball players made it official with Edward Waters. Twins Izzy and Jasmine Finuff will stick together in college, a choice that was the icing on the cake they said in the recruiting process.

Izzy is a catcher, while Jasmine pitches, and both say they are ready for the next chapter in their lives, and ready to take it on together.

"It's a dream come true," said Izzy. "I've always dreamed about it since I was eight to get to do this and I'm excited to continue my softball career."

"We were really nervous we'd have to separate a little bit, but obviously we get this opportunity together," added Jasmine. "It makes our anxiety go way down!"