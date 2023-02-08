Watch Now
Two Rickards softball players sign to play at Edward Waters

Tuesday was a happy signing day at Rickards High School, as two Raider softball players made it official with Edward Waters. Twins Izzy and Jasmine Finuff will stick together in college.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday was a happy signing day at Rickards High School, as two Raider softball players made it official with Edward Waters. Twins Izzy and Jasmine Finuff will stick together in college, a choice that was the icing on the cake they said in the recruiting process.

Izzy is a catcher, while Jasmine pitches, and both say they are ready for the next chapter in their lives, and ready to take it on together.

"It's a dream come true," said Izzy. "I've always dreamed about it since I was eight to get to do this and I'm excited to continue my softball career."

"We were really nervous we'd have to separate a little bit, but obviously we get this opportunity together," added Jasmine. "It makes our anxiety go way down!"

