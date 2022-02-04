Two Mitchell County football players sign letters of intent

CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — We've celebrated well over sixty signings across the Big Bend and South Georgia this week, and two more were added to the list on Friday.

At Mitchell County, two football players signed to extend their careers on the gridiron. Ja'Myez Thompson is off to Fort Valley State, while Roderick Fowler is Columbus bound to play for Columbus State.

It was an exciting day for Camilla, a city that is ready to see what these guys do at the next level.

"It's always special, kind of bittersweet because you hate to lose these kids," said head coach Dondrial Pinkins. "You wish they always had you know another year of eligibility so that they can continue their stay here with you but always excited to see guys get the opportunity to move on and transition to that next level, to continue their academics and continue to play a game that they are so passionate about."