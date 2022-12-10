Two Maclay athletes celebrate signings Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The early signing period is in less than two weeks for high school football players. Friday morning at Maclay, the Marauders celebrated a pair of non-football players who will be making the jump to the next level.

Lee Poppell is headed to Troy where he will join the Trojans golf team, and joining him in signing, hoop star Blaise Wallace, who will be extending his career on the hardwood by signing with Albany State.

"Loved it, I stepped on campus, it's a beautiful campus, beautiful course, love the coaches and it's really close to home so I can still make a trip and just a good environment there," said Poppell. "Just wanted to play D1 golf, to have a chance against the big schools and that's exactly what I'll be able to get at Troy."

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it when I was younger but today has come, I have been putting in the work and I am grateful for this, for this experience," said Wallace. "It's close, the coaches are really great, Coach Gayle is running a great program over there and I just want to be a part of it."