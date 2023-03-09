Two Leon High School athletes celebrate signing Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday was a big day at Leon High School, as two athletes signed letters of intent to compete at the next level.

Football player Centel Deshazier is headed to Warner University, while volleyball player Sydni Hunter is also staying in Florida. She'll play for Lake Sumter State College. For both Lion athletes, Thursday was the result of a lot of hard work, and to finally get here is a testament to never giving up.

"I've been through a lot. I've came a long way," said Deshazier. "There were times I wanted to give up. I overcame knee surgery, losing family, but I'm still here. I came back stronger and it means a lot. I'm going to Warner!"

"It made me think about my freshman year, my freshman self, walking up early and stuff and maybe I couldn't do it," added Hunter. "Just knowing I persevered and I went through a lot of struggles but it'll help me in the long run, playing volleyball or not playing volleyball."

Deshazier said he wants to study business and finance, while Hunter said she's going to be history major, and eventually become a lawyer.

