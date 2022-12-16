Two Leon County football players celebrate commitments to Power 5 programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lincoln High School's Raylen Wilson committed to Georgia this summer, and since then, he's stayed locked in.

Wilson is the fifth ranked outside linebacker in the country according the ESPN. He signing not official until next week during that early signing period, but what is a signing if you can't do it in front of your friends?

Wilson celebrated his commitment Thursday. He leaves this weekend, and will start practicing with the team, an opportunity he's ready to take advantage of.

"The opportunity it top tier because I have the opportunity to play early," he said. "As a freshman, in a top SEC program, that's a big burden to carry, and I'm ready for it. I feel that I'm ready for it. It's very important being I got to do it in front of the people I care about, and the people who care about it. I feel it's very important and today is a very important day for me."

Wilson is also set to play in the Under Armor All-America game, which is set for January 3rd. Rickards High also with a reason to celebrate Thursday, as wide receiver Keyon Brown is Oklahoma bound to play for the Sooners. Brown will also early enroll, and is headed to Norman in January.

Brown is the 24th best receiver in the class of 2023 according to ESPN, and he said he wasn't always sure he'd play college football in a Power Five conference, but with a lot of hard work, he is now, and he said it's a big deal for him and his family.

"I'm the first person in my family to sign, so I'm excited," he said. "When I went up there it felt like home, all the coaches made it seem like it wasn't mainly about football. It was about creating a bond, like family."

He said celebrating his commitment Thursday was important, as he credits his friends and family for reaching this point.