Two former Rickards girls hoops standouts celebrate signings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rickards High School girls basketball team is one of the Big Bend's most consistent, and on Tuesday the Lady Raiders celebrated the accomplishments of not one, but two, of their former athletes.

Ni'Aysia Green is headed to Livingstone College, while Charmaine Folson is going to Andrew College. Both have unique journeys to get to this point. Green did all her campus visits over Zoom thanks to COVID-19, and Folson, a 2020 high school graduate, spent the past year recovering from tearing her ACL and MCL. Both said they are thankful for the chance to have a signing day, and for the journey they took to get here.

"I was scared my knee was going to hold me back from what I had to do, but I had to not think about it and just do it," said Folson. "It means a lot being all the hard work I put to it, it's going to pay off."

"I'm very excited. Scale of 1-10, 10!" said Green. "I'm ready to go do great things down there. It was a tough journey, but we did it. I'm very proud."

Folson said she plans to major in sports management, while Green will study business.