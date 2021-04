PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WTXL) — State champions will be crowned this weekend in boys weightlifting. The Class 1A and 2A state meets are in Port St. Joe, with Class 1A going first on Friday.

Florida High's Keegan McGilvray lifted a total of 535 to finish third in the 169 weight class, while Madison County Cowboy Keshaun Mitchell had a bench and clean total of 600 to finish third in the 199 class.

For full results of the Class 1A meet, click here. The Class 2A meet is on Saturday.