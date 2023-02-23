Two Aucilla Christian athletes celebrate signings to ABAC

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — At Aucilla Christian Thursday morning, two athletes celebrated their commitments to compete at the collegiate level. Sydney Walker for cross country, and Madison Rudd for softball. Both girls are Tifton bound to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Both Walker and Rudd say they are ready to take the next step, and both agree ABAC reminds them of Aucilla, which was a big factor in both of their decisions.

"It's very similar to the community here at Aucilla and it's a small loving community with a lot of things that can contribute to my career path," said Walker. "I'd like to be a livestock vet, and it's an Agricultural college, which is what my dream is."

"It was pretty exciting to watch all my hard work come to my goal and what I wanted to do and it just all planned out how I wanted it to be," added Rudd. "I got to spend it with all my favorite people, so that was good."

Rudd told us she wants to go into Pre-Med, and getting into Orthopedics is the ultimate goal.