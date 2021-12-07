Trust in themselves has Thomasville football on the verge of a state championship

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — For the first time since 1993 the Thomasville Bulldogs are heading back to the state championship. A feat not possible without the commitment each and every players has put in this year to bring back some hardware to the Rose City. Come Friday. The recipe to accomplish that is something head coach Zach Grage sees his team do every week. So the biggest opponent for the Bulldogs, are themselves at the end of the day.

“We got to be able to fight through that. It’s adversity. We preach that, we practice it. Holding them out of the endzone before half very similar to last week was extremely big as far as our halftime mentality," Grage says. "Especially with them getting the ball back in the third quarter. We covered the ball on the 10 and we told our guys that special teams is going to be better. It’s nit-picking right now, it’s a great feeling. I’ll take win by one. Overall awesome.”