Trust in the process, leads Suwannee baseball into State Final Four

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — “The thing about our team is they realize we have to focus on us. If we come out with energy. Take care of the things we’re supposed to take care of," says Suwannee head baseball coach Justin Bruce. "We come and punch the click and show up to work that day, we control a lot of things.”

It’s a simple yet effective approach the Suwannee Bulldogs have lived by all season long. Control what they can control and count on the guy behind you to do their job.

“We don’t need anyone to try and be a hero because we’ve all had a big role and I feel like whenever we stay in our roles and do our jobs we do a lot better than trying to be a hero," 2nd Baseman Coby Campbell said.

Time and time again when the cards weren’t in their favor. Their faith in one another brought them to the next step. Their trip to Ft. Myers is exactly what they all dreamed of when they first stepped on the diamond with one another.

“We’ve worked so hard, we’ve played together all our lives. All of us guys have. It's just a surreal experience right now," adds shortstop Tyson Greene.

“I can recall games when we were 9, 10 years old playing in local parks. So I think a lot of it has to do with the rust we have in for each other. Knowing that your guy behind you is going top pick you up whether you get it done or not, that means a lot," says Payton Waters.

The years of playing with each other has given this team an unshakeable chemistry. The type of comradery they have is simply can’t be manufactured.

“We’re all best friends here, we’re all friends here. Nothing is fake here. The energy isn’t fake, the friendship isn’t fake," Matthew Gill added. "That’s a big thing too, is we’re all real with each other.”

The Bulldogs will play Island Coast in the final four Monday at 4:00 P.M. ABC 27 will be in Fort Myers for all your coverage.