TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday was a happy signing day to a trio of Lincoln Trojans. Two way guy David Hogan and corner Dereko McCray staying teammates as they are headed to Georgia to play at Albany State.

Athlete Derrick Thompson is SWAC bound, where he'll play for Division I Bethune Cookman next year.

A big day for all three seniors, who add to that rich tradition that is Lincoln Trojan football.