TLBR Alumni Foundation awards nine scholarships to former players

Sunday saw a special night over at The Golf Club at Summerbrooke for the Tallahassee-Leon Babe Ruth Alumni Foundation, as they awarded nine scholarships to nine former stars, who once suited up for Tallahassee-Leon Babe Ruth baseball.

All nine recipients are representing Chiles, Leon, North Florida Christian, Florida High and Lincoln, and are all soon to be graduates.

The foundation is aiming to help them in their next steps, with one thousand dollars. Of course, that means a lot to the players, who are all now alumni for life, and for the foundation, to see the impact is what it is all about.

"It's just a wonderful time to help these players who came through our program, and who are really deserving of scholarships, so to get to that point though they have to write an essay, and the essays, well they just make my heart full," said Cindy Meredith, who is the President of the Tallahassee-Leon Babe Ruth Alumni Foundation. "These kids that receive the scholarships, the feedback that we get is that it really helps them and it is a lot of meaning to them, for all of the years that they put into Babe Ruth baseball."

Overall, a big night for baseball in the capital city.

Scholarship Recipients

Eduardo Castillo - Leon High School - Headed to San Jacinto College

William Chisholm Vislocky - Leon High School - Headed to Embry-Riddle

Clayton Nash - Lincoln High School - Headed to Tallahassee Community College

Bryce Jevyak - Chiles High School - Headed to West Alabama

Colton Rutledge - Chiles High School - Headed to Methodist University

Jedd Jones - NFC - Headed to West Florida

Colby Marini - Florida High - Headed to Florida

Joseph Riley Walsh - Florida High - Headed to Florida State

John "Jack" Wemm - Florida High - Headed to Florida State