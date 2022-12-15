Three Taylor County athletes celebrate signing letters of intent

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Football players can't take advantage of the early signing period until next week, but before school lets out for Christmas break, Taylor County's Cameron Upshaw made sure to celebrate his big day with the community.

Upshaw celebrating his commitment Wednesday. He will enroll early at South Carolina, and he said he loves everything about the Gamecock program. He also knows the work it took to get to this point, and he said if he can show others it can be done, even if you're from Perry, that's good enough for him.

"I'm a homegrown kid, I love my city, and I just want to put on for them and show all the young guys it's possible," he said. "It's a lot of talent around here, but there's not a lot of success with it. I told my momma today, this is the last time she'll cry until I get drafted."

Joining Upshaw were twin sisters Addison and Adrianna Carter, who will play softball for Chipola.

The twins wanted to be play in college at the same school, but they didn't know if it'd work out that way. It did, and they couldn't be more excited to take this next step together.

"It just felt like home, and it made me feel like family," said Addison. "It's very exciting and I'm very thankful."

"I'm glad it's finally here and I don't have to question myself, am I going to go to college?" added Adrianna. "It's finally here."