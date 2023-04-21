Three St. John Paul II football players are college bound

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — What's better than covering a signing? Covering three. St. John Paul II celebrated three of their football players Thursday morning, as all are off to play college football.

Hollis Sams is headed west to Dodge City Community College, while teammate Javien Lawson is staying in state. He'll play at Webber, and Letterrius Dugans is headed north to North Carolina Wesleyan. All three are a representation of hard work and where it can take you.

"These kids, from an academic standpoint, we're going to make sure we dot all the I's and cross all the T's, but from an athletic standpoint, if a kid wants to play this game at the next level, that's our job," said athletic director Ed Hill. "Our job is to send that kid somewhere to play this game and we have a pretty good success rate. These kids do an amazing job in the classroom, on and off the field, so for us, it's about helping them get to the next level."

