Three Chiles softball standouts ink letters of intent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles softball team fell in the regional semifinals Tuesday night, ending their season, but Wednesday was an exciting day as three Lady Timberwolves signed college scholarships.

Sierra Anderson will play for South Georgia State, Emylee Mountain will suit up for South Florida State, and Ashlynn Pauwels is headed west to play for LSU at Alexandria. All three are friends and said they were thankful to spend this special moment together.

"We've always talked about signing together," said Mountain. "Ashlynn came our freshman year, but it's just as special. She's been just as close to us so it's awesome to have them both next to me. I'm so proud of both of them."

"Ever since 3rd grade I've been playing and I've been working my butt off," said Anderson of having the opportunity to compete at the next level. "It's definitely paid off."

"We wanted to do something that was more personal to us and so we thought getting all our teammates and friends and family together would be a really fun idea," added Pauwels.

Mountain said she wants to study to become a marine biologist. Anderson wants to major in political science, and Pauwels wants to student sports management.