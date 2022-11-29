Thomasville's Myla Still signs with Covenant College softball program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Monday morning saw a special signing over in the Rose City as Thomasville celebrated one of their stars on the diamond.

Myla Still will be extending her softball career as she signed her letter of intent to play at Covenant College up in Lookout Mountain.

Overall, this was a day that Myla had been waiting for, for quite some time.

"Just being able to continue softball, I mean this is what you dream of, and I am just in love with the game it is just what excites me," said Still. "It is what brings me joy, I just love the game so much and I am excited to keep playing. It felt like home, it is on top of a mountain so I mean I just felt, I mean driving up that mountain it felt like home, and I am just excited, and it just really was a good Christ centered college that I knew would have my back throughout the whole four years."

A big day for Myla and Thomasville and a big congrats goes out to her.