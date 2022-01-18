Thomasville's Kelcee Robinson, Aniya Morris earn $64,000 dance scholarship

THOMASVILLE, GA. — Last year the Thomasville Red Hots Dance Team made history. Winning their first state title in just their third season of sanctioned competition. A talented squad powered by talented athletes. And now two of those athletes are seeing the reward of their hard work.

Seniors Kelcee Robinson and Aniya Morris have the opportunity to go to college to pursue dance as each was awarded a $64,000 scholarship to attend LaRoche University in Pennsylvania to pursue dance.

The girls had no idea the scholarship was coming. They attended a workshop and after class, both were offered the opportunity. One they're thankful for and admittingly still trying to process.

"I said are you kidding! I was shocked, I didn't know what to say. All I could do is cry and just know that most of my schooling is paid for just for me dancing is incredible," Robinson told ABC 27.

"I keep waking up each morning like do you realize what happened to you the other day,"Aniya added. "At first when they mentioned how much, I was like wait what? Because this is not something you come across everyday. It's very rare.">

The money is not limited to Kelcee and Aniya. Sophomore Latia Thomas received a $1,300 scholarship to attend a summer dance camp in Pittsburgh.