Thomasville's Jacob Jordan signs with Pensacola State

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in Thomasville, the Bulldogs celebrated a signing for the second straight day on Tuesday afternoon.

A packed gym watched on as Thomasville southpaw Jacob Jordan put pen to paper to extend his career on the diamond.

Jordan was the ace for the Bulldogs a year ago and helped lead the Dogs to Statesboro and a state runner up finish. Now, the lefty is headed to Pensacola State, and according to Jacob, being a Pirate makes the most sense for him, his family and his future.

"I had Tommy John surgery in August so that kind of put a damper on college recruiting and just to go JUCO for a year or two, Pensacola is a beautiful place, and they are really good at development," said Jordan. "So, coach said I can't make you any promises, but I can promise you that scouts are going to be here, colleges are going to be here, it is just all up to you and that just meant the most to me, is them just being straightforward and honest, and to play against that kind of competition, I mean that is what you dream about."

It is always a big day when an athlete signs the dotted line and Pensacola State is getting a good one.